BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 193 new coronavirus cases and 38 more deaths in the state on Monday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 99,755 and the confirmed death toll is 7,217.
There were no new probable cases reported Monday, but while including past probable reports, there have now been 103,626 total coronavirus cases and 7,353 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 653,398 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 4,782 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 51,404 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Monday, there are 1,415 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 29 patients from Sunday. There are 322 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 19,240 cases in people under 30, 46,74 cases in people between 30-59, 13,486 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,644 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.