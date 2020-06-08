BOSTON (CBS) – If you go out nowadays and you can’t social distance, you’re supposed to wear a mask. But they’re not always comfortable and they can irritate your skin.

Across the country, front line health care workers are sharing stories about what happens after wearing a mask for hours at a time.

Some get little bumps all around their mouth or they have breakouts on their chins. There’s also the itchiness and redness.

Some nurses have coined the term “co-zits” and others are calling it “maskne.”

Dermatologist Dr. Rajani Katta at Baylor College of Medicine says when selecting a mask, it’s important to choose the right material for your skin type.

“If you’re prone to acne, you might want to stay away from things like polyester that traps sweat and that might lead to acne outbreaks. On the other hand, if you’ve got sensitive skin or if you have a tendency to eczema, then you might want to think about softer fabrics, maybe something more like cotton,” Dr. Katta said.

Washing those reusable masks regularly is critical because they collect sweat and microbes from your skin.

“I’m recommending fragrance-free laundry detergent for all of my patients with sensitive skin. And even for some of them that don’t have sensitive skin because fragrance could be irritating,” said Dr. Katta.

Use hot water to wash and high heat to dry to kill off all those germs. And don’t forget, washing your face and using a good moisturizer is key for healthy skin.

If possible, also avoid applying thick makeup under a mask and if you’re prone to acne, use a thick lotion to create a barrier between your skin and the mask.