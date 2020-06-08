CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge police officers now have a duty to try and stop one of their colleagues if they see them using unreasonable force. Commissioner Branville Bard announced the new policy on Monday.
“Effective immediately, it shall be the duty of all sworn members of the Cambridge Police Department present at any scene where physical force is being applied, to either stop, or attempt to stop, another member of the Department when force is being unreasonably applied or is no longer required,” the order states.
#CambMA PD announces a new internal General Order that requires Officers to intervene (verbally and/or physically) if another Officer uses unreasonable force. https://t.co/nX86jqNdbO pic.twitter.com/TNANT5hAGH
— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) June 8, 2020
Previously, officers only had to report use of force violations to their supervisor.
The order offers examples of when officers should intervene.
“You observe an officer strike an individual without any reason. If appropriate, you could tell the officer to ‘cool it’ or that you’ll take over the matter and have them step aside,” the new policy states. “If necessary, step in between the officer and the individual or hold the officer back in order to stop him/her from inflicting more unreasonable force.”
Minneapolis was among several cities that had policies requiring police officers to intervene to stop colleagues from using unreasonable force, but that did not save George Floyd. Three fired officers there all face aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.