BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is looking into reallocating some of the police department’s budget.
It comes amid calls for police reform nationwide, after George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A majority of the Minneapolis City Council promised to dismantle the 800-member police department and replace it with a new system of public safety.
Walsh said he thinks the city of Boston could redistribute some of the police money, funneling it toward training or community involvement.
According to the Boston Globe, police spending makes up roughly 15-percent of the city’s overall budget.