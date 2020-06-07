BOSTON (CBS) – Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, now the U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand, said a return to elected office is “so far” from his mind as he prepares to become president and dean of New England Law School in Boston at the end of the year.
Brown spoke to WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller about New Zealand’s success fighting coronavirus, global response to the death of George Floyd, and his future in politics.
Brown spoke about the “long and strong relationship” between the United States and New Zealand.
Keller @ Large: Part 2
Brown also said thousands of people in New Zealand were among those protesting the death of Floyd, who died while in custody of Minneapolis Police.
“People are upset, and they want this to be addressed, I’m assuming on a global basis,” said Brown.
After accepting his new position at New England Law School, Brown will likely begin the role in January.
When asked if he has any plans to run for office in the future, Brown said he is prohibited from getting into details by the Hatch Act. Brown said what’s on his mind is “an exciting new challenge” at the school.
“All I can say. I gave a five year commitment to the school and I’m excited to fulfill that commitment. Whatever happens after that is really so far from my mind,” said Brown. “I’m going to be really busy for five years.”