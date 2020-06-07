BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 304 new coronavirus cases and 27 more deaths in the state on Sunday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 99,562 and the confirmed death toll is 7,179.
There were also 43 new probable cases reported Sunday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 103,436 total coronavirus cases and 7,316 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Sunday, there are 1,442 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 87 patients from Saturday. There are 335 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 648,616 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 7,808 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 51,146 people have taken an antibody test.
There have been 19,195 cases in people under 30, 46,892 cases in people between 30-59, 13,450 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,613 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.