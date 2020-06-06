Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Multiple Counties In Massachusetts
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Weather, Severe weather

BOSTON (CBS) — Severe thunderstorms crossed Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service declared a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk Counties until 4:30 p.m.

Wind gusts and hail up to one inch were possible.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were declared for Worcester County earlier.

Comments

Leave a Reply