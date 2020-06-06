Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Severe thunderstorms crossed Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service declared a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk Counties until 4:30 p.m.
Wind gusts and hail up to one inch were possible.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk County until 4:30p.
IMPACT: 70mph wind gust and hail up to 1". pic.twitter.com/ViMQix5pGz
— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) June 6, 2020
Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were declared for Worcester County earlier.