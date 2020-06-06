BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 575 new coronavirus cases and 55 more deaths in Massachusetts on Saturday. The Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 99,301 and the confirmed death toll is 7,152.
There were also 70 new probable cases reported Saturday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 103,132 total coronavirus cases and 7,289 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 640,808 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 9,840 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 50,575 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Saturday, there are 1,529 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 4 patients from Friday. There are 359 patients are currently in ICU.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 22,686, followed by Suffolk County with 18,955 cases and Essex County with 15,170.
There have been 19,095 cases in people under 30, 46,767 cases in people between 30-59, 13,420 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,563 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.