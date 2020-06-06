CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday that 74 new coronavirus cases were identified, bringing the state total to 5,019. It also reported that five more coronavirus-related deaths have occurred, bringing the state total to 283, or 6% of cases.
Of the people who died, four were women and one was a man. All were over 60 and from Hillsborough County.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of new cases with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 61% being women and 39% being men.
Twenty new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua. Rockingham County had 20 new cases, Merrimack County had four, Grafton County had two and Strafford County had one. Manchester had 20 new cases and Nashua had four. The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Eleven new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 487, or 10% of cases.