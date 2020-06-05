



BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this week, the New England Patriots released a statement expressing a desire to be a part of positive change in this country and the local community. On Friday, Robert Kraft and family backed up that statement with a significant financial promise.

The Kraft family announced that it has pledged $1 million “to local grassroots organizations — chosen in collaboration with Patriots players — that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”

The donations will be made in $100,000 monthly donations to different causes, spread out over the coming 10 months.

The announcement also said that each organization will be invited to Foxboro to provide further education to leaders within the Patriots organization.

“Change always begins with listening and learning,” the announcement said. “These organizations will be invited to speak to our executive staff and senior management across the Kraft Group businesses so we can learn about their work and continue to grow in knowledge and awareness, especially among those in leadership positions.”

The announcement concluded: “Our eyes, ears and hearts are open.”

Our eyes, ears and hearts are open. pic.twitter.com/lmD16Szesj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 5, 2020

Earlier on Friday, the Patriots quote-tweeted the video of NFL stars — including Stephon Gilmore — with the statement “Black Lives Matter.”

Black Lives Matter. https://t.co/CHxsFdBTDF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 5, 2020

Earlier in the week, the Patriots’ team statement said “We will not rest on statements, because words without actions are void. Rather, we will work harder than ever before – through our philanthropy, community engagement, advocacy and supporting the work of our players – to build bridges, to promote equality, to stand up for what’s right and to value ALL people.” Just three days later, that action has begun.