(CNN) — JCPenney is permanently closing 154 stores across 20 states this summer as part of its bankruptcy plan.
The company, one of the most high-profile retailers to file for bankruptcy protection after being hit hard by the coronavirus, said it expects store closing sales to last around three months, and it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.
JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15. The pandemic’s hit on sales was the final blow to a 118-year-old company struggling to overcome a mountain of debt.
When the pandemic hit, JCPenney, like many other businesses, was forced to temporarily close stores. The company said that as of Thursday it had reopened nearly 500 stores as coronavirus restrictions began to ease in some states.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney, in a statement.
Here’s the list of the 154 store locations set to close…
Alabama:
Covington Mall, in Andalusia
Regency Square, in Florence
Jackson Square, in Scottsboro
Spanish Fort Town Center, in Spanish Fort
Arizona:
Little Creek Center, in Cottonwood
Christown Spectrum, in Phoenix
El Con Shopping Center, in Tucson
Arkansas:
Independence Center, in Batesville
Conway Towne Center, in Conway
Mellor Park Mall, in El Dorado
The Fashion Center, in Harrison
California:
Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, in Chino
The JCPenney at 1228 Main Street, in Delano
San Luis Plaza, in Los Banos
Woodland Plaza, in Paso Robles
Inland Center, in San Bernardino
West Valley Mall, in Tracy
Countryside Plaza, in Turlock
Yreka Junction Mall, in Yreka
Colorado:
Durango Mall, in Durango
The JCPenney at 135 Bockman Drive, in Fort Collins
Greeley Mall, in Greeley
River Landing Shopping Center, in Montrose
Connecticut:
Torrington Commons, in Torrington
Florida:
Desoto Square Mall, in Bradenton
Coralwood Shopping Center, in Cape Coral
Gulf Coast Town Center, in Fort Myers
Regency Square Mall, in Jacksonville
Eagle Ridge Mall, in Lake Wales
Santa Rosa Shopping Center, in Mary Esther
Orlando Fashion Square, in Orlando
Lakeshore Mall, in Sebring
Westshore Plaza, in Tampa
Georgia:
Georgia Square, in Athens
Northlake Mall, in Atlanta
Arbor Place Mall, in Douglasville
Lakeshore Mall, in Gainesville
Mount Berry Mall, in Rome
Statesboro Mall, in Statesboro
Hatcher Point Mall, in Waycross
Idaho:
Lewiston Shopping Center, in Lewiston
Bonner Mall, in Ponderay
Illinois:
Northfield Square, in Bourbonnais
River Oaks Shopping Center, in Calumet City
University Mall, in Carbondale
Freeport Mall, in Freeport
Times Square Mall, in Mt. Vernon
Indiana:
Bedford Town Fair, in Bedford
Concord Mall, in Elkhart
NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, in Indianapolis
Kokomo Mall, in Kokomo
River Point Mall, in Madison
Muncie Mall, in Muncie
Pilgrim Place Mall, in Plymouth
Richmond Square, in Richmond
Vincennes Plaza, in Vincennes
Iowa:
The JCPenney at 504 N Adams Street, in Carroll
Marshalltown Mall, in Marshalltown
Kansas:
Flint Hills Village, in Emporia
Liberal Plaza, in Liberal
Central Mall, in Salina
Kentucky:
Green River Plaza, in Campbellsville
Danville Manor Shopping Center, in Danville
Bradford Square, in Hopkinsville
Market Square, in Maysville
Middlesboro Mall, in Middlesboro
Town Square Mall, in Owensboro
Louisiana:
Acadiana Mall, in Lafayette
Lakeside Shopping Center, in Metairie
Regal Court Shopping Center, in Shreveport
Maryland:
Boulevard @ Box Hill, in Abingdon
Woodmore Towne Center, in Lanham
Country Club Mall, in La Vale
Michigan:
Alpena Mall, in Alpena
Cadillac Shopping Center, in Cadillac
The JCPenney at 408 E Mitchell St, in Petoskey
Minnesota:
Riverdale Village, in Coon Rapids
Eden Prairie Center, in Eden Prairie
Grove Square Shopping Center, in Maple Grove
Kandi Mall, in Willmar
Mississippi:
Sawmill Square Mall, in Laurel
Starkville Crossing, in Starkville
Missouri:
Bolger Square, in Independence
Kirksville Shopping Center, in Kirksville
Montana:
Gallatin Valley Mall, in Bozeman
Nebraska:
Conestoga Mall, in Grand Island
New Hampshire:
West Street Shopping Center, in Keene
Mountain Valley Mall, in North Conway
Lilac Mall, in Rochester
Upper Valley Plaza, in West Lebanon
New Mexico:
White Sands Mall, in Alamogordo
New York:
Finger Lakes Mall, in Auburn
Batavia City Centre, in Batavia
Roseland Shopping Center, in Canandaigua
Sangertown Square Mall, in New Hartford
Oswego Plaza, in Oswego
Freedom Mall, in Rome
Destiny USA, in Syracuse
North Carolina:
Henderson Square, in Henderson
Biggs Park Shopping Center, in Lumberton
Twin Rivers Mall, in New Bern
North Hills Shopping Center, in Raleigh
Richmond Plaza, in Rockingham
Ohio:
Chapel Hill Mall, in Akron
Tri County Plaza, in Akron
Carnation Mall, in Alliance
Ashtabula Mall, in Ashtabula
Governors Plaza, in Cincinnati
Northtowne Mall, in Defiance
Summit Square Shopping Center, in East Liverpool
The Shoppes At Parma, in Parma
Miami Valley Mall, in Piqua
Oklahoma:
Oakwood Mall, in Enid
Tandy Town Shopping Center, in McAlester
Town Center Plaza, in Midwest City
Arrowhead Mall, in Muskogee
Shawnee Mall, in Shawnee
Tulsa Promenade, in Tulsa
Oregon:
Cascade Village, in Bend
McMinnville Plaza, in McMinnville
Garden Valley Mall, in Roseburg
Salem Center, in Salem
Pennsylvania:
Clearview Mall, in Butler
North Hanover Mall, in Hanover
Beaver Valley Mall, in Monaca
Monroeville Mall, in Monroeville
Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, in Tarentum
South Carolina:
Anderson Mall, in Anderson
Cross Creek Mall, in Beaufort
Magnolia Mall, in Florence
Myrtle Beach Mall, in Myrtle Beach
Prince of Orange Mall, in Orangeburg
Rock Hill Galleria, in Rock Hill
South Dakota:
University Mall, in Brookings
Tennessee:
Bradley Square, in Cleveland
Columbia Mall, in Columbia
Dyersburg Mall, in Dyersburg
Kingsport Town Center, in Kingsport
Foothills Mall, in Maryville
Three Star Mall, in McMinnville
Texas:
Timber Creek Crossing, in Dallas
Crossroads Mall, in Greenville
West Hills Mall, in Huntsville
Music City Mall, in Lewisville
Lufkin Shopping Center, in Lufkin
Palestine Mall, in Palestine
Mirabeau Square, in Paris
Utah:
Layton Hills Mall, in Layton
Cache Valley Mall, in Logan
Vermont:
Bennington Square, in Bennington
Berlin Mall, in Berlin
Virginia:
Danville Mall, in Danville
Colonial Mall, in Staunton
Wisconsin:
Crossroads Shopping Center, in Menomonee Falls
