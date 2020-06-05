



BOSTON (CBS) — As Massachusetts continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the public has plenty of questions. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of those sent to her email (drmallika@cbs.com) and Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Is it safe to ride in a car with someone? – Pat

You can ride in a car with anyone who has been in quarantine with you as long as you’re both feeling well. If you have to ride in a car with someone who has not been in your household during the pandemic, you both should be wearing masks. If you’re not feeling well, you should not be riding in a car and should stay home.

When wiping everything down should you use the same bleach wipes or different ones on each surface? – Deborah

If the wipe is still wet, you can use it to disinfect multiple surfaces. Once it starts to dry out, grab another.

If there is coronavirus inside an ice cream container, could you get it by breathing after frozen coronavirus goes into your mouth? – Keith

You’re unlikely to get the coronavirus by eating ice cream from an ice cream container, even if for some reason there is virus in the ice cream. You don’t get sick from the coronavirus from eating contaminated food.

Is it safe to use laundromats right now? – Martha

Wear a mask. Try to go during less busy times so you can socially distance at least 6 feet from other customers. If you’re one of the lucky few with disinfectant wipes, you can wipe down the coin machine or any other common surfaces you might have to touch. Otherwise, just make sure you don’t touch your face. Wash your clothes with soap and hot water if possible. Limit the amount of time you’re in the laundromat so don’t hang around between cycles and fold your clothes at home. And wash your hands well as soon as you get home.