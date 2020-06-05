HYDE PARK (CBS) – Superintendents from 33 school districts in Boston’s suburbs are expected to join METCO leaders in a rally Friday afternoon in Hyde Park to call for racial justice and equity after the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The 1 p.m. event at McGann playground is the latest in a series of protests in Boston and around the nation since Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer May 25.
The superintendents and leaders from METCO, which has worked to integrate schools in Greater Boston since 1966, want to make one statement with one collective voice.
“We have a long way to go, and I’m hoping this shows solidarity, stimulates thinking on the part of other school districts about becoming more public in their support of equity,” Bedford Schools Superintendent Jon Sills told WBZ-TV.
“We know this journey is not an easy one, and we know there are many sacrifices when you’re putting people of diverse backgrounds together. It doesn’t come easy and there’s a lot of work to do, but we’re making a commitment to make that experience better for them, said METCO CEO Milly Arbaje-Thomas.
The 33 school districts represented by the superintendents are part of the METCO program which supports 3,000 students from Boston who attend schools in the suburbs.
