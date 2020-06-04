Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – A 3-year-old Worcester girl suffered life-threatening injuries after she pushed an air conditioner from a second floor window and then fell to the ground below.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Illinois Street.
When police arrived, they found the girl’s mother had driven the child to an area hospital.
An investigation showed the girl pushed the window air conditioner, and it fell to the driveway. The unit could still be seen on the ground Thursday morning.
Worcester Police said they are investigating the incident.