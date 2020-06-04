BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds of thousands of jobs have been lost in Massachusetts since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But fewer people are applying for unemployment assistance as the weeks go by, the latest federal data shows.
Massachusetts saw 27,174 initial unemployment claims filed last week. That’s down from 38,332 in the previous week.
The state also saw 54,281 new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program for self-employed workers, independent contractors and “gig economy” workers who are not covered by traditional unemployment. That’s a drop from the nearly 148,000 who applied in the previous week.
Nationwide, another 2 million people sought unemployment assistance.
Learn more about applying for unemployment in Massachusetts here.