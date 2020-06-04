Ranking The Absurdity Of Home-Court Advantage Alternatives Being Discussed By NBAThe NBA is ironing out details for a return, and among those details are some rather ... unusual concessions the league may make for the higher seeds in the postseason.

Drew Brees Issues Apology: 'I Should Do Less Talking And More Listening'When Drew Brees spoke on Wednesday about national anthem protests, he did so with conviction. A day later, he's changed his tune entirely.

Martellus Bennett: 'The NFL is Racist'Drew Brees' comments on national anthem protests on Wednesday generated quite a bit of reaction around the league. Perhaps nobody had a stronger response than retired tight end Martellus Bennett

'This Is A Disgrace!': Patriots' McCourty Twins Call Out Drew Brees For Statement On National Anthem ProtestsDrew Brees believes in standing with his hand on the heart during the national anthem, and he cannot agree with anyone who decides to take a knee in protest. According the Patriots' McCourty twins, that is a disgrace.

Tedy Bruschi Took On Tiki Barber In Virtual Race For Global Running DaySince retiring from football, former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champ Tedy Bruschi has found a new passion in running. He's completed three Boston Marathons, so you know Bruschi wasn't going to sit out Global Running Day on Wednesday.