BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents itching to get outdoors and enjoy nature now have more options, as the Trustees of Reservations reopens 14 more of its properties Thursday.
Among those reopening are Ravenswood Park in Gloucester; Monument Mountain in Great Barrington; and Greenwood Farm in Ipswich, the nonprofit land conservation organization said in a statement.
“Additional rangers are being hired to monitor and prevent overcrowding at some sites, and several properties will now have parking fees for non-members to help us offset this cost of additional staffing,” the organization said.
The nonprofit closed its properties to the public in late March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Most have since reopened.
Visitors are asked to only visit properties near where they live, to practice social distancing, and wear face coverings. Bathrooms remain closed.
The organization oversees 119 properties encompassing 25,000 acres.
Full List Of Properties Opening Thursday:
Appleton Farms Grass Rides, Ipswich (parking fee)
Chase Woodlands, Dover
Fork Factory Brook, Medfield
Greenwood Farm, Ipswich
Monument Mountain, Great Barrington (parking fee)
Noanet Woodlands, Dover (parking fee)
Norris Reservation, Norwell
Peters Reservation, Dover
Ravenswood Park, Gloucester
Rocky Woods, Medfield (parking fee)
Stevens-Coolidge Place, North Andover
Ward Reservation, Andover (parking fee)
Weir Hill, Andover
Coolidge Reservation, Manchester-By-The-Sea