BOSTON (CBS) — With news that the 2019-20 NBA season will soon resume, we now also know when teams can start building their 2020-21 squads.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has set dates for the Draft Lottery and 2020 NBA Draft — both of which will come much, much later than anyone is used to.
Lottery teams will find out when they’ll pick when the Ping Pong balls do their bouncing on August 25 at the Draft Lottery. And with the 2019-20 season set to conclude in mid-October (Game 7 of the Finals is reportedly scheduled for Oct. 12), the NBA Draft will be held just a few days later on Oct. 15.
It remains unclear if there will be any camps for prospects to show off their skills or if teams will be allowed to host pre-draft workouts, but the league has some time to iron out those details.
In addition, The Athletics’ Shams Charania reported that free agency will begin on Oct. 18, with training camp for the 2020-21 season set to open Nov. 10. Opening night for next season is tentatively Dec. 1.
For now, we’ll patiently await the conclusion of the current season, and then quickly turn our attention to the 2020-21 campaign. It’s been a long break without basketball, but once it gets going, there won’t be much down time.