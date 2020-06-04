WALTHAM (CBS) – Several communities around the state are holding peaceful protests and rallies on Thursday in response to the death of George Floyd.
In Waltham, families showed up to an event, holding signs and cheering as cars drove by to spread the message of Black Lives Matter.
The event lasted about a half hour, but was designed that way so families could feel comfortable bringing their children, so seniors could, and so everyone could practice social distancing.
“It’s so nice to see all generations here,” said one woman who attended.
Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy was among the people at the rally.
“I’m here to support all the people in the City of Waltham, particularly Black Lives Matter,” she said. “We all saw what happened in Minneapolis and around the country, and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen over here. So we are trying to work together peacefully to show people that love conquers hate.”