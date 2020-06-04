BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 412 new coronavirus cases and 50 more deaths in Massachusetts on Thursday. The Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 98,376 and the confirmed death toll is 7,062.
There were also 59 new probable cases reported Tuesday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 102,063 total coronavirus cases and 7,201 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 621,248 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 7,115 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 48,436 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Thursday, there are 1,637 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 47 patients from Wednesday. There are 401 patients are currently in ICU.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 22,485, followed by Suffolk County with 18,790 cases and Essex County with 14,969.
There have been 18,836 cases in people under 30, 46,286 cases in people between 30-59, 13,274 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,354 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.