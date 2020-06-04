BOSTON (CBS) – A group of nurses at a Boston hospital took a knee together early Thursday morning to show their support for nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Happening now: nurses taking a knee outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital in #Boston for a silent demonstration lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of #GeorgeFloyd @wbz pic.twitter.com/AYB2Ym2V9W
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) June 4, 2020
Many of the nurses wore black and some held signs as they joined together outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital around 6:30 a.m. before getting down on one knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds. That’s the same amount of time former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest that led to Floyd’s death on May 25.
Chauvin and three other officers were fired and criminally charged. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder.
The event was organized by the nurses and not the hospital. A similar event is expected at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
peer pressured into virtue signaling. the protests and kneeling are meaningless.
Get up – stand up and have pride in yourselves and who you are! I will never be subservient to anyone – hell will freeze over first. This is a pathetic and disgusting display and you are playing into the hands of people that want to overrun our country and government through anarchy. This is getting to be all too much – get up on your feet!!! This is not a race issue anymore! The key to anyone’s success, Black, White, Asian, whatever is education not kneeling down in front of the world.