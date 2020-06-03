Japan's Yomiuri Giants Cancel Practice Game After Two Players Test Positive For COVID-19Two players on the Yomiuri Giants, including the "Derek Jeter Of Japan," tested positive for COVID-19 as Nippon Professional Baseball looks to start its season.

NFL Tells Teams That Training Camps Must Take Place In Team Facilities, With No Joint PracticesIn recent years, Bill Belichick has taken a liking to organizing joint practice sessions with preseason opponents during the month of August. This year, he's going to have to change.

Hurley: Cubs' Tom Ricketts Courageously Defends ... Baseball Team Owners?Do you know which group of people aren't really suffering during this time? Owners of Major League Baseball teams. Billionaire owners of baseball teams are doing just fine, all things considered.

Patriots Release Statement On Racial Injustice: 'We Want To Be Part Of The Change'The New England Patriots and Kraft family released a statement regarding racial injustice Tuesday night.

Tiger Woods Speaks Out About George Floyd's DeathTiger Woods is speaking out for the first time since George Floyd’s death, saying his heart goes out to Floyd, his family and everyone who is hurting right now.