



BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Household maintenance services are now overdue. Is it safe to have service techs for A/C and house cleaning in your home for several hours? – Mary Ann

If you’re at high risk, it’s still not a good idea to have others in your home. But if you have to have people come inside, keep a safe distance. Have them wear masks and gloves if possible. Open windows if you can to improve ventilation and airflow. And disinfect any areas that they may have touched while in your home.

Can you get the coronavirus from holding hands and kissing? – Lenard

Yes, because doing those things puts you in close contact with someone else. If you hold hands or kiss someone who is infected with the virus, there is a very good chance you will become infected as well. You could inhale contaminated respiratory droplets, touch your contaminated hands to your face, or become exposed through their saliva.

Can you catch COVID-19 from a toilet seat, say while traveling? – Peter, Shrewsbury

Not likely. The virus does not penetrate your skin. And unless someone has coughed all over the seat and then you touch the seat with your hands and then touch your hands to your face, which is never a good idea, you’re not going to get infected that way. The biggest danger is from inhaling others’ respiratory droplets, so everyone should wear a mask and you should wash your hands well after touching the faucets or door handles.

Is it safe to play sax, clarinet and other woodwinds with small groups outside during pandemic? – Pat

As wonderful as that sounds, it’s probably not a good idea. When you play a wind instrument, you can’t wear a mask and you are forcibly exhaling to produce sound. That releases respiratory droplets into the air, so even if you are spaced 6 feet apart, you could be inhaling contaminated droplets. Any chance you could play the bongos instead?