BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker appeared encouraged Wednesday, by ‘positive trends’ in the state’s fight against Covid-19. There has been a 77% drop in positive cases since early May, but that doesn’t mean ease up.
“As more things reopen and we get into the summer we must all remember how quickly we move forward will ultimately depend on how well we all do our jobs,” the governor said.
Wednesday, health leaders announced the latest state numbers; there were 429 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts, and 68 additional patients passed away. For the first time a new uplifting figure was shared: more than 78,000 people across the state have recovered from Covid-19.
“Balancing life in a pandemic has been challenging for all of us,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
Nursing home residents are now allowed two face-to-face visitors for the first time. Visitors must make an appointment, wear masks, and maintain distance. Other Phase 2 guidance was also shared, to help families and the economy get back to work.
As far as changes to child care facilities:
- Drop-offs must happen on a staggered schedule
- Kids and staff will need temperature checks upon arrival
- Social distancing must be prioritized
- Face coverings will be required for children older than two years.
Governor Baker will decide this Saturday when Massachusetts can move into Phase 2 of the reopening plan.