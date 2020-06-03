Patriots Release Statement On Racial Injustice: 'We Want To Be Part Of The Change'The New England Patriots and Kraft family released a statement regarding racial injustice Tuesday night.

Semi Ojeleye: 'If We Fight Hate With Hate, We All Lose'Semi Ojeleye was disturbed and angry to watch George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, but says that now is the time to peacefully come together to fix what is wrong in this country.

Judge Denies Zion Williamson's Request To Nix Improper Benefits InquiryA Florida judge has denied NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s attempt to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

Sports Teams, Leagues Seeking Creative Solutions To Social Distancing In StadiumsNow, all those open seats — and short lines and quiet concourses — will be the norm in stadiums just about everywhere.

Brad Stevens Would Rather Have NBA Fans Hear Player Interactions Than Fake Crowd NoiseIt's almost a foregone conclusion that when the NBA and other leagues return to action, they will do so without fans in the stands. Brad Stevens hopes the NBA uses that as a chance to let the game provide its own soundtrack for those watching at home.