BOSTON (CBS) — As the most famous football player on the planet, Tom Brady is often looked upon to speak up more often than he does on important topics. On Tuesday, Brady did so by saying very little.
The quarterback participated in the #BlackoutTuesday movement on social media. On his Instagram account with 7.6 million followers, Brady posted a black square with a simple caption of the praying hands emoji.
Brady’s post was of course just one of many on Tuesday, as part of a larger movement to use social media in order to focus people’s attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. Yet the 42-year-old Brady has noticeably taken a more active role in social movements in recent weeks and months.
On Monday, he quote-tweeted a statement from The Players Coalition.
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 1, 2020
Last month, Brady signed his name to a letter written by Anquan Boldin of The Players’ Coalition — a message urging the FBI to properly investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
Brady may still not be a natural leader of social justice movements, but he’s seemingly made a conscious decision to increase his involvement in such causes.