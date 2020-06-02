BOSTON (CBS) — With social unrest consuming the country, the Boston Red Sox are speaking out against racism and police brutality.
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy released a statement on Tuesday morning, expressing his support of Red Sox “teammates” who participated in peaceful protests.
“I have been struggling to find the right words to express the profound anguish, outrage and confusion we are all feeling in the wake of the heartbreaking incidents that have occurred across the country over the past few months,” Kennedy wrote. “The senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are stark reminders that racism and police brutality continue to be pervasive in America. I am proud of our teammates who peacefully protested Sunday. Each of you helped shine a spotlight on injustice, and used your voice to advocate for change. Please know we stand with you.”
Kennedy concluded his message by saying that “our work continues” during “these challenging times.”
“Over the past few days, I spent time connecting with many of you and listening to your perspectives,” Kennedy said in the letter written to fellow Red Sox employees. “I am so grateful to my teammates who consistently remind me that the Red Sox have an obligation to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but do not share our platform. Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable.”