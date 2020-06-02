



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – A protest in Providence turned violent overnight when demonstrators set a police cruiser on fire and then broke into the Providence Place Mall.

According to WPRI-TV, a group of about 200 people began protesting the death of George Floyd peacefully around 11:45 p.m. Monday when things fell apart quickly.

As a police cruiser was torched and windows of businesses were shattered, several people stormed the mall and were able to get inside.

Torched police cruiser in Providence, RI. Police tell me several cruisers were damaged overnight, but this is the worst. #wbz pic.twitter.com/1NDFyetGqw — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) June 2, 2020

Rhode Island State Police told WPRI that several Providence Police officers were hurt, but there’s no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

State Police also said at least 10 protesters were arrested.

Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said they “knew this was coming.”

“This was a mob, these were not protesters. This was an intentional coordinated attack on the city and once gas was deployed, they dispersed into the streets into the neighborhoods and that’s what we’re doing now we’re rounding them up,” Manni told WPRI. “There was substantial damage to vehicles and buildings.”

Massachusetts State Police were called in overnight to help.