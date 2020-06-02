BOSTON (CBS) — As sports teams around North America continue to make statements on the current state of affairs in the United States, the Boston Bruins have joined the chorus.
The Bruins released a short statement on Tuesday, condemning the murder of George Floyd and other events that have shed light on racial injustice in America.
“Black lives matter. Bigotry, ignorance and senseless violence in any and all forms is wrong,” the statement began. “We are a hockey club, and sometimes it is hard to know when, where and how to comment on issues that challenge the freedom and well-being of our community. We want to be honest and we want to be accountable and we want to be leaders.”
The statement concluded: “The abhorrent murder of George Floyd and similar events cannot be tolerated. We want to be part of change and we will lead with our actions. That has always started with treating all people with dignity and respect.”