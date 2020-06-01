



BOSTON (CBS) — When MLB owners made their proposal to the MLBPA last week, the union was reportedly so upset that it was not immediately clear if a counteroffer would even be made. Now, though, the players have made their offer.

Both ESPN and The Athletic reported that the players’ association delivered a proposal to owners, calling for a 114-game season in 2020. Jeff Passan noted that “the players expect the league to reject it,” while Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich noted that “a response from MLB and ultimately a resolution likely would be needed within the next week or so” if the league hopes to begin play in early July.

The 114-game proposed season would run June 30 to Oct. 31, followed by an expanded postseason. The owners proposed an 82-game season last week. The proposed expanded postseason would include 14 teams instead of 10, and would last for two years.

“Players want to play as many games as possible because they are to be paid on a prorated per-game basis, per an agreement between the sides in March,” The Athletic reported. “They are willing to play doubleheaders to reach their proposed number of games.”

The proposal also included an opt-out ability for any player not willing to play during the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal called for “high-risk” players to be able to opt out while still receiving salary, while non-high-risk players could opt out of playing without receiving a salary. All players who opt out for COVID-19 reasons would still receive MLB service time.

In terms of pay cuts, the union offered only to allow for deferred salary — up to $100 million — but only if the playoffs are canceled.

“They would apply to players whose contracts call for $10 million-plus salaries and include interest to make them whole,” Passan wrote of the deferred salary proposal.

In terms of more fun proposals, the players offered to increase the use of players wearing microphones during games, and also to hold an offseason All-Star Game or Home Run Derby to make up for some of the lost revenue.

If the owners and the players can’t reach an agreement in the coming week, The Athletic speculated “they might need to contemplate starting preseason workouts, and the season itself, later.”