BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is expected to issue an executive order Monday explaining in detail which businesses can reopen in Phase Two of Massachusetts’ reopening plan.
Outdoor dining at restaurants will be included in the next stage, with tables at least six feet apart and no more than six to a table. The order will allow businesses in Phase 2 to bring back workers to get ready for re-opening.
But, Baker said Friday the state will not announce when Phase Two will begin until this Saturday, June 6.
With Phase One set to last at least three weeks that means Phase Two cannot start any earlier than Monday, June 8th, depending on trends in the latest coronavirus data in Massachusetts.
Baker said his executive order will have a detailed list of sectors that fall into each phase.
The last part of Phase One begins Monday as offices in Boston can begin to reopen, but at only 25-percent of their maximum occupancy.