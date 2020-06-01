BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 326 new coronavirus cases and 48 more deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. The Department of Public Health said the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 97,291 and the confirmed death toll is 6,894.
For the first time, the state also released a newly reported piece of data: probable cases and deaths dating back to March 1. There were 3,514 new probable cases and 141 probable deaths reported Monday. With that, there have now been 100,805 total coronavirus cases and 7,035 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but they tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptom or they have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptom and was exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 599,919 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 7,066 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 45,680 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Monday, there are 1,747 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 77 patients from Sunday. There are 404 patients are currently in ICU.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 22,224 followed by Suffolk County with 18,581 cases, and Essex County with 14,721.
There have been 18,468 cases in people under 30, 45,693 cases in people between 30-59, 13,132 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,170 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.