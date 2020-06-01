Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A woman was pulled out of the Charles River early Monday morning after she told authorities someone threw her into the water.
Cambridge firefighters were called to the Massachusetts Avenue bridge around 5 a.m. and found the woman, believed to be in her 20’s, holding onto to a bridge pylon.
“She reported she had been thrown in the water following an altercation with a person or persons unknown on the Mass Ave. bridge,” a Cambridge Police spokesperson told WBZ-TV in an email.
The woman, who has not been identified, was brought to the MIT sailing pavilion and then to a local hospital.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
