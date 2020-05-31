ROLLINSFORD, N.H. (CBS) – Three people died after a pair of unrelated drowning incidents in two New Hampshire rivers on Saturday.
New Hampshire State Police said the body of a 6-year-old boy was recovered Saturday just before 5 p.m. The child was wading with an adult in the Salmon Falls River in Rollinsford near the boat launch when he went underwater.
Crews searched the shore and water, and located the boy after about two hours. He was rushed to an area hospital and then flown to Mass General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Just before 8 p.m. Saturday in Canterbury, a 911 caller reported two people struggling in the Merrimack River.
Four people had been in the water near Pebble Beach when two people went underwater and did not resurface. The other two tried to rescue them but could not.
Crews searched throughout the evening but suspended the search. Sunday morning when the search resumed, New Hampshire Fish and Game divers found the 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man.
None of the three victims’ identities were released.