BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown drove from Boston to his hometown of Atlanta to lead a peaceful protest march on Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd, which has sparked nationwide unrest.
Brown said in a video posted on social media that “Being a bystander is no longer acceptable.” He then tweeted that he would be peacefully protesting, and asked others to join him in Atlanta.
I will be peacefully protesting tommorow
Meet at MLK memorial site 530-630 assembly time 📍
In an Instagram Live video from the march, Brown said he felt obligated to get his message out.
“It’s a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player don’t exclude me from no conversation at all,” Brown said on Instagram Live while marching. “First and foremost, I’m a black man and I’m a member of this community, and I grew up on this soil. I want to say that first and foremost. It’s a peaceful protest. We’re walking. That’s it.”
Brown posted a photo of himself holding a sign that said “I can’t breathe.” Those were the words Floyd could be heard saying while pinned to the ground by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
“We’re raising awareness for some of the injustices that we’ve been seeing. It’s not OK. As a young person, you’ve got to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard,” said Brown during the march. “I’m 23 years old. I don’t know all the answers. But I feel how everybody else is feeling. For sure. No question.”
Brown said following the protest that three people were arrested.
3 people were arrested today 🤦🏾♂️ this was a peaceful protest the police used tactics to try to intimidate our group we did not loot or riot or disturb the public .. why were 3 people apprehended ? We have a right to voice our pain and you don’t have a right to quiet that or control it ! When it’s non peaceful it’s a problem and when it’s peaceful it’s problem ! You except people to do nothing? YEA AITE not gone happen
It is not clear what led to the arrests.