BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots safety Devin McCourty and his wife announced the loss of their daughter as their pregnancy resulted in a stillbirth at nearly eight months.

Michelle McCourty posted on Instagram that the couple suffered “the most painful experience of our lives” with the loss of Mia McCourty on May 24.

“I cry as I type this,” Michelle posted. “My pregnancy had resulted in a stillbirth at almost eight months of being pregnant — at exactly 31 weeks 2 days, when we found out that the baby girl growing inside me no longer had a heartbeat after being completely fine the week prior at my last doctor’s appointment. We are so heartbroken. We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb.”

Michelle posted that she had to deliver Mia, who had the umbilical cord around her neck. Doctors told the McCourtys “they have no answers for why this happens. It just sadly does.”

The couple asked for prayers as they cope with the loss.

“Pray for our healing. Pray for some closure. Pray that our devastation can somehow find some hope for better things to come for our family,” Michelle wrote. “That our family’s growth doesn’t end here. Pray that it, God willing, we are able to conceive again, that any joy or excitement that usually come with a positive pregnancy test isn’t completely shattered by fear, anxiety, and stress from beginning to end knowing that it can all be taken away at any second, no matter how many weeks you are or how ‘safe’ you think you might be.”

Devin McCourty, drafted by the Patriots in 2010, signed a 2-year contract extension with the Patriots this offseason.