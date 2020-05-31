



BOSTON (CBS) – There will be no olive branch between Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Portnoy and Barstool have a now infamous rivalry with Goodell, stemming back to Deflategate and the suspension of Tom Brady.

When Goodell announced during the NFL Draft that the person who won an auction to benefit coronavirus charities would have the chance to watch Monday Night Football at his home, Portnoy went to work and won with a bid surpassing $250,000.

But Friday night, Portnoy posted on Twitter that the NFL alerted him he would not be allowed into Goodell’s home because he did not pass a background check due to a series of run-ins with the league. Among other things, Portnoy was arrested during a “Free Brady” protest at league headquarters, snuck into Super Bowl media night, and was later dragged out of the game by security.

“We knew it was going to happen,” Portnoy posted on Twitter Friday night.

Portnoy said the NFL told him his credit card will not be charged and the league will donate the amount to the charities.

“You did the research on me? You don’t have to do the research on me. You have a file on me the size of Niagara,” said Portnoy. “People are like ‘Oh. Roger Goodell will play ball. He’ll make himself look good.’ I told everybody, Roger Goodell has no self-awareness. No sense of humor. Doesn’t know how to deal with a brain like this.”

“I won it fair and square and they say no. Why? Because they’re afraid of me. They’re afraid of the brain. And they’re not going to have some fun with it.”