DENNIS (CBS) — The body of a missing 15-year-old boy was recovered late Saturday night in Dennis after firefighters say he went underwater while swimming and never resurfaced. The U.S. Coast Guard, Dennis police and firefighters all searched for the boy.
Authorities were searching the Bass River in the area of Highbank Bridge in South Dennis. Police received a call about a possible drowning around 7:45 p.m.
The Coast Guard said they were alerted to the possible drowning around 8:30 p.m. and launched both a helicopter and search boat.