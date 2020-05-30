BOSTON (CBS) — A massive fire in South Boston early Saturday morning left 38 people and a dog displaced. Five fighters suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns.
The Boston Fire Department responded to Columbia Road around 3:30 a.m. Four hours later, crews were still putting out hot spots.
At times, black smoke covered the neighborhood, the department tweeted.
A total of seven triple-deckers, five on Columbia Road and two on Douglas Street, were damaged in the seven-alarm fire. The damage is estimated at $10 million.
Heavy thick black smoke covers the neighborhood as companies continue to battle the blaze . This is now a 6th Alarm pic.twitter.com/F29JGglfj5
Fire Commissioner John Dempsey said the first “concern is the residents’ safety. Once that’s done, our next concern was with the firefighter’s safety. Once we pulled them out, then we were concerned with the fire spreading up the block. We’re lucky it wasn’t a very windy night.”
The Red Cross is helping those displaced.