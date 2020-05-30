MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Two hospitals in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking into clusters of patients and staff who have tested positive for coronavirus. Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital are working with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Humans Services.
Earlier this week, two asymptomatic patients at CMC tested positive when they were tested for placement at long-term care facilities. A staff member in that unit also tested positive.
CMC then tested anyone who could have been exposed between May 20 and 26, which was all patients in that unit and more than 600 employees. So far, seven patients and seven staff members have tested positive. All of the employee results are not in yet.
After five Elliot Hosptial patients in the geriatric psychiatric unit tested positive, the hospital decided to test all patients and staff. The results are pending.
“Both hospitals are conducting contract tracing to determine the source and scope of exposure, which appears to have occurred via asymptomatic spread in both cases,” said a joint statement from CMC and SolutionHealth.