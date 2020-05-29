BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve been collecting bottle and cans during the coronavirus pandemic, there’s good news. Redemption centers in Massachusetts will reopen in phases starting June 5.
Reverse vending machines (RVMs) will open on June 5 and over-the-counter returns will resume on June 19. Both will open with restrictions.
Customers must wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines, and are limited to 120 returns at a time. Bottles and cans must be empty and rinsed out.
Employees must also wear masks. There should be signs reminding customers to socially distance, six-foot spacing must be marked on floors and the bottle room occupancy should be limited. If necessary, every other machine should be blocked off.
Centers should create a specific time available to only seniors and high-risk citizens.
To find a redemption center, visit mass.gov.
For other questions, call the MassDEP’s Bottle Bill Hotline is 617-556-1054.