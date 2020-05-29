



BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston has announced a new initiative to help get people outdoors and restaurants back in business. The Healthy Streets program looks to improve bus stops, increase the number of bike lanes, and open up spaces for restaurants to use as outdoor seating.

The process for restaurants to expand outdoor dining has been streamlined, the city said in a statement. Over 270 requests to accommodate dining on sidewalks and in parking lanes are already under review.

Boston is also looking into temporary street closures.

“We have to take on a one by one approach,” Mayor Marty Walsh said Thursday. “The obvious street is Hanover Street.”

Bike lanes to attract new riders, families, essential workers, and commuters will be created downtown. They will be on:

Arlington St (Beacon to Stuart)

Beacon St (Charles to Berkeley)

Boylston St (Arlington to Washington)

Charles St (Boylston to Beacon)

Columbus Ave (W Newton to Stuart)

Court St (Congress to Tremont)

State St (Atlantic to Congress)

Tremont St (Court to Shawmut)

Bike lane creation that was already scheduled will also take place.

Ten MBTA bus stop locations will be expanded starting the week of June 1.

Maverick Blue Line Station on the median island in Maverick Square

Blue Hill Avenue Bus Stops (Inbound Only) at Morton Street and Woodhaven Street

Hynes Station (Northbound) Stop

Broadway Station

Haymarket Station on Congress Street

Warren Street at Whiting Street and Moreland Street

Route 39 Bus Stop at Fenwood Street

Route 7 (Inbound) stop at L Street at Broadway

A bus lane will be installed on Washington Street north of Marginal Road.

Walsh said the changes will be easy to improve upon as time goes on.

The city is waiting for the state’s approval of the plan, which could come as early as Friday afternoon.