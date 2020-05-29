BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 617new coronavirus cases and 78 more deaths in Massachusetts on Friday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 95,512 total cases with 6,718 deaths in the state.
There have been 571,745 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 9,422 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Friday, there are 1,991 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 121 patients from Thursday. There are 485 patients are currently in ICU.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 20,972 followed by Suffolk County with 17,786 cases, and Essex County with 13,994.
There have been 17,101 cases in people under 30, 43,200 cases in people between 30-59, 12,441 cases in people between 60-69, and 22,529 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.