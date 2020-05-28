Kevin Garnett Will Have To Wait Until 2021 To Be Enshrined In Basketball Hall Of FameKevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant will have to wait a little longer to take their place in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Cam Neely Isn't Down With An Asterisk Being Attached To 2020 Stanley Cup ChampionCam Neely isn't too thrilled with the NHL's postseason format, but is confident the Bruins can win it all in 2020. And should his team win the Cup, he doesn't think there needs to be an asterisk in the record books.

AP Sources: MLB Players Want More Games, No More Salary CutsWashington pitcher Max Scherzer, among eight players on the union's executive subcommittee, issued a statement late Wednesday night calling management's proposal for more salary cuts a non-starter.

Jason McCourty Addresses Fears Of Returning To Work: 'Something We'll All Have To Deal With'Like many of us across the country, Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty is adapting to the "new normal."

Jason McCourty On Potential Onside Kick Change: 'Basically We're Rewarding You For Being Behind'"I don't really understand it. Now basically we're rewarding you for being behind. That's the only thing for me that's a negative of it."