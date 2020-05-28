CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that 9 more people died from coronavirus-related illnesses in the state. They also announced 101 new positive coronavirus tests, bringing the state total to 4,386.
Of the people who died, four were men over 60 from Hillsborough County, two were women from Hillsborough County, two were men younger than 60 from Hillsborough County and one was a man over 60 from Rockingham County. The state has now lost a total of 232 people, or 5% of cases, to COVID-19.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those cases with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 71% being women and 29% being men.
Twelve new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 438, or 10%, of cases.