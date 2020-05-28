CHELSEA (CBS) – A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of food donated by the Mormon church arrived in Chelsea on Thursday to help one of the hardest hit Massachusetts cities and towns hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Chelsea has the highest infection rate in Massachusetts.
The Mormon church has been sending trucks around the country to help people impacted by coronavirus.
Once unloaded, the Chelsea Collaborative will determine how to utilize the resources.
Gladys Vegas of the Chelsea Collaborative said the delivery comes at a critical time for residents.
“Food is something that we want to be able to give as part of their security,” said Vegas. “We don’t want them, if they have $200 left I want them to give it to housing so they have housing security. In the meantime we are providing the food.”