WEYMOUTH (AP) — A Massachusetts man stomped his family’s pet Chihuahua to death and tried to hide the body, police said.
Shykeim Basden, 19, of Weymouth, faced arraignment Tuesday after his arrest Monday on several charges including animal cruelty, Weymouth police said in a statement.
Officers responded to reports of the killing at about 3:30 p.m.
A witness told responding officers that Basden had stomped on the Chihuahua named Coco several times, then fled the apartment with the dog in his arms.
A family member told police they thought Basden was going to throw the dog in a nearby pond. Police searched the pond’s shoreline and found the dog’s body near a residence.
Basden was caught at about 7:30 p.m. in a car with some friends.
He was held overnight and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could respond to the allegations.
Poor pooch. Very sad story. Lots of anger not helped by carrying around the name Shykeim.
what has happened to Weymouth a murder in the woods a few weeks ago, police officer and elderly woman shot a few years ago, now this piece of garbage stomping a dog.