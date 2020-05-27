CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose by 56 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 4,286, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Nine deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 223, or 5% of cases.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of the new cases, four cases are individuals younger than 18. Fifteen of the new cases are from Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, three are from Merrimack County, 12 are from Rockingham County, three are from Grafton County, two are from Strafford County, one is from Belknap County, 14 are from Manchester and two are from Nashua.
There was five new hospitalizations, bringing the hospitalization total to 426, or 10%.
Of the nine deaths, four were women older than 60 who lived in Hillsborough County; three were men older than 60 who lived in Hillsborough County; one was a man who lived in Rockingham County younger than 60; one was a man older than 60 who lived in Rockingham County.
Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors.