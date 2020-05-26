BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said Tuesday that she did not host a gathering over Memorial Day weekend, in response to a report showing several cars in the area of her Shrewsbury house.

“No, I did not host a gathering at my home,” said Polito when asked about the report during a coronavirus press briefing with Gov. Charlie Baker.

The Lt. Gov. said her brother has two children graduating, one from high school and one from college, so “he invited some family to get together.” Polito lives on a largely shared driveway next to her brother and parents.

“I did stop by, say hello. It was an outdoor gathering and when I was there, spread apart, social distancing, which is allowed under the governor’s order and with the social guidance that we’ve issued,” Polito said.

Polito made the remarks when asked about the report, which suggested the Lt. Gov. wasn’t adhering the state’s social distancing guidelines.

At Gov. Charlie Baker’s Tuesday press briefing, Polito said she understands that with summer arriving, people will be looking to host similar gatherings. She said that as long as people are limiting their interactions to small groups while keeping a safe distance, it is safe to do so.

“I would just say that this is going to happen, when people want to get together as the weather improves,” Polito said. “It’s a natural thing to want to do and should be done in a manner where people come together, practice social distancing and keep it small, which is what happened with my brother’s family.”