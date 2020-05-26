Tom Brady Goofs On Himself For Rough Outing On The Golf CourseBased on a tweet sent Tuesday, Tom Brady appears to be taking his poor showing in stride.

Walsh: Professional Sports Will Be 'Very Different' Upon Return From Coronavirus HiatusMayor Marty Walsh said professional sports will be “very different” when they are able to safely return to venues in Boston following the coronavirus pandemic.

Cam Newton, Jadeveon Clowney Among Number Of Big NFL Names Still Without TeamsOther big names remain unsigned and could end up filling major needs for someone. Here's a look at some still waiting to find the right fit — or, in some cases, for quarantine restrictions to be lifted so they can make in-person visits before they or the teams make a decision.

Gary Bettman Announces NHL's Return To Play Plans, Ending Regular Season And Planning Playoffs In Two 'Hub Cities'Whether the NHL is coming back soon or not at all, we'll be getting an update on Tuesday afternoon.

Report: NFL Coaches May Be Allowed To Return Next Week, With Minicamps Coming Shortly ThereafterThe wheels are in motion for the NFL to return.