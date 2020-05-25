Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — On Memorial Day, New England Patriots’ long snapper Joe Cardona created a video tweeted out by the Patriots.
“On Memorial Day, we remember the heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” Cardona said.
"On Memorial Day, we remember the heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms." pic.twitter.com/zAbgODyXhP
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 25, 2020
He asked viewers to take a moment to remember “the heroes of every conflict, past and present.
Cardona is a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve.