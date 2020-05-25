CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, New England Patriots


BOSTON (CBS) — On Memorial Day, New England Patriots’ long snapper Joe Cardona created a video tweeted out by the Patriots.

“On Memorial Day, we remember the heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” Cardona said.

He asked viewers to take a moment to remember “the heroes of every conflict, past and present.

Cardona is a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply